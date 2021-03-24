Decatur police: 2 in custody after robbery with ‘deadly weapon’ at hotel

Two Morgan County men face multiple charges after police say they were involved in a robbery at a Decatur hotel.

Christopher Breeding, 32, of Decatur, and Leonard Weeks, 31, of Danville were identified as suspects after police responded to the Quality Inn, 2120 Jameson Place SW, on Wednesday, Decatur Police said.

Police said victims told an officer they were robbed after being threatened with a deadly weapon.

Breeding was charged with two counts of robbery and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $300,000 bond.

Weeks was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $300,300 bond.