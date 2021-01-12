Decatur police: 2 charged after heroin, meth found during traffic stop

Two suspects are in jail in Morgan County after police say they were pulled over and found with drugs.

Decatur police pulled a vehicle over during a drug investigation on Monday for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Point Mallard Parkway. They identified the occupants as Shannon Turner and Brittany Parker.

The department says investigators searched the vehicle and found heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Turner is charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Improper Lane Usage. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $6,300 bond.

Parker is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She's held in the Morgan County Jail with a $1,300 bond.