Decatur police: 2 arrested after meth, LSD, pills, more seized during traffic stop

Two suspects are in custody after Decatur police say they were found with drugs during a traffic stop.

The department says on July 20, investigators were patrolling the area of East Acres and saw a car run a red light. They stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants as Grant Gaines and Leanne Ferryman.

Police say they were in possession of meth, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pills, THC gummies and marijuana packaged for sale. They were arrested and charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of marijuana first degree. Ferryman received an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gaines is held on a $4,500 bond. Ferryman is held on a $4,800 bond.