Decatur police: 2 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen motorcycle seized during home search

Two suspects are in custody for drug, weapons and theft charges after a Decatur police search on Wednesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Westmead Street SW, where they located David Westfall and Jammie McCary.

According to police, Westfall had multiple felony bond revocation warrants for his arrest and was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. They say McCary was found in possession of methamphetamine, prescription pills and a large sum of cash.

Detectives also found a BMW motorcycle that was previously reported stolen, along with multiple other firearms, the department said.

Westfall is charged with receiving stolen property first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit. He’s held without bond.

McCary is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She's held with a $1,300 bond.

Police say more arrests are expected.