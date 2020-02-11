The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting.
One victim was shot in the back about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on 7th Avenue, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.
Long said the victim is being treated for injuried at Decatur Hospital.
Related Content
- Decatur police: 1 shot in back on 7th Avenue
- Triana Boulevard lanes at 7th Avenue re-open after wreck
- Decatur police investigate murder-suicide on Wheat Avenue
- Police: 1 shot at Decatur apartment complex
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Flipped trailer blocks part of 6th Avenue in Decatur
- City of Florence closing portion of Decatur Avenue
- Man dead after motorcycle crash on Castleman Avenue in Decatur
- Decatur Police: victim shot inside vehicle at Central Parkway
- Wanted man back in police custody after standoff in Decatur
Scroll for more content...