Decatur police: 1 shot in back on 7th Avenue

The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 9:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

One victim was shot in the back about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on 7th Avenue, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Long said the victim is being treated for injuried at Decatur Hospital.

