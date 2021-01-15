Decatur police: 1 arrested in months-long child pornography investigation

A child pornography investigation that began in November ended Thursday with an arrest in Decatur.

Xaiver Terrell Reeves, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of obscene matter taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond, according to the Decatur Police Department.

On Nov. 9, the police department said it received information that a Decatur resident was in possession of child pornography. The department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation and developed Reeves as a suspect.

The investigation continues and more charges may be filed.

The department provided this information on the charge Reeves’ faces:

Alabama Criminal Code, Section 13A-12-192

Possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

(a) Any person who knowingly possesses with intent to disseminate any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct shall be guilty of a Class B felony. Any transfer of the visual depiction from any electronic device to any other device, program, application, or any other place with storage capability which can be made available or is accessible by other users, is prima facie evidence of possession with intent to disseminate.

(b) Any person who knowingly possesses any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct shall be guilty of a Class C felony