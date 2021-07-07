Decatur planning to use CARES Act funding to expand sewer system

The city of Decatur is planning to use some of its $10.8 million in CARES Act funding to improve infrastructure in the area.

"This is a once in a lifetime event for a city to get this kind of funding," Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said.

He's excited for Decatur's future.

"I think if we don't grow by 10,000 to 20,000 residents in the next 5-10 years we have not taken advantage of what's going on here in North Alabama," Ladner said. "We're ready to capitalize on that and get people to Decatur."

However, before they can grow.

"I think investing in future infrastructure growth is the most important thing we can do," Ladner said.

City council members say one of the areas they're focusing on is near Highway 20. They say the area already shows a lot of promise of growth, but before that can happen the city will have to expand its sewage system.

"I think it will attract a lot of development and a lot of growth," Ladner said.

City council member Carlton McMasters says sewage is a bare necessity not an incentive. Ladner has seen that first hand.

"Whenever a developer comes, they want to know do you have sewer in these spots," Ladner explained.

But before they spend any of the $10.8 million, they're waiting for final guidance from the federal government to make sure it can be used for their project.

"We really need to make sure we spend this money wisely according to the guidance and take advantage of the opportunity," Ladner said.

That way the city of Decatur will be prepared for the incoming growth.

"I think investing in future infrastructure, especially if sewer expansion is allowed, is definitely something we need to do, so that when development is coming we are ready for it," Ladner said.

It's still unclear when the city will receive the final guidance on how to use the funds. The city has until the end of 2024 to obligate the funds and until 2026 to spend the money.

Earlier this year, the Decatur City Council approved a $165 million plan to fix the city's current sewer lines over the next decade. It's in order to prevent overflows that were seen during heavy rains last year. None of the current CARES Act funding will be used towards this project since the funding can only be used for new infrastructure projects.