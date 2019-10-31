Decatur is one step closer to building two new subdivisions

The city of Decatur is closer to adding two new subdivisions, trying to keep up with the growth across North Alabama.

While everyone talks about the growth in neighboring cities, Huntsville, Madison and Athens, you don’t hear as much about Decatur.

"As an educator, it's been fun to see new people move in and enjoy the city the way that I have," Anne Faulk, who lives in Decatur, said.

Faulk is a teacher at Austin High School who has lived in Decatur for most of her life.

"Just as a community, it's a great place to live. That's why we stayed here," Faulk said.

During next week's city council meeting, the city will be one step closer to getting approved for two new subdivisions up to 10,000-square-feet. One will be on Point Mallard Drive, and the other will be on Upper River Road.

"We are all very excited and looking forward to these developments," Karen Smith, a city planner for Decatur, said.

Smith said she’s still working to figure out how many homes can be built if the subdivisions are approved, but she said it’s something everyone seems to want.

"We've got a lot of interest in our community and having new builds available," Smith said.

Smith said developers still have to go through two more steps before the city council can approve it. She hopes construction can begin at one site next year, and said the homes should be built and ready for purchase by summer of 2020.