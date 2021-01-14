Decatur police officers recognized for acts of heroism

Six Decatur police officers were recognized today for their heroic work in the line of duty.

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen and State Sen. Arthur Orr were at the ceremony to present the awards. The officers were honored for everything from performing CPR in the field to capturing an escaped prisoner.

The awards were presented for work done in 2020.

Detective Todd McRae, one of the recipients, says it's just all in a day's work.

"I'm honored," McRae said. "It's what we signed up to do. It's just our job."

McRae was honored for helping enter a building with three shooting victims inside back in May. He forced his way into the building with two other officers, not knowing where the shooter was.

Chief Allen called his act a "special kind of courage."

Officers Jacob Bentley, Darius Carr, Jonathan Espino and Walter Segars were also presented awards.