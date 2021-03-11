Decatur nonprofit that helps the homeless moving to new building after seeing exponential growth

The nonprofit, Hands Across Decatur, is moving and growing. Now, it needs your help.

They motivate and support those who are homeless with free help and resources. The new location will be at 1025 Fifth Avenue SE, just one block from their old building at 1032-C Fourth Avenue SE.

WAAY 31 spoke with the executive director of the organization about why this program is needed with greater access now.

Hands Across Decatur will be moving into a 5,600-square-foot building very soon. There will be a number of opportunities for people in need, and some of which who need it now more than ever.

"We look at them and we don't see them. They're somebody's mom, dad, brother, sister, aunt, uncle...Somebody out there, they belong to," said Sue Terrell.

Terrell is the executive director with Hands Across Decatur. She told us the number of homeless is growing and could be anyone due to a number of circumstances. They used to see an average of about 8 to 10 come in for help per week. Now, possibly due to COVID, they're seeing nearly 80.

At the new building, they'll have resources for a doctor, GED programs, a library, food distribution and more.

Terrell told WAAY 31 with the growth happening across North Alabama, those who are experiencing homelessness need help now more than ever.

"I think they need us to come together as a community and recognize before bringing new business to our community, take care of those who are here right now," said Terrell.

Hands Across Decatur is a nonprofit, so right now, everyone is lending a helping hand in moving them into their new place.

Terrell told us they're working around the clock and want to remind you of the work you and she can do to get you to a better place.

"We're Hands Across Decatur, a Path Forward Center. We can't change what happened yesterday, but what I can help you change is your future and the path forward," she said.

Services and programs will start at the new address May 1, and they're always looking for monetary donations. One of the biggest announcements is that the building will serve as the city's first cooling and warming center during severe weather.

To help financially, volunteer for work or to donate items needed for their expansion, click here.