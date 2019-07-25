Decatur neighbors want change after trash invades their street

There is hope for Decatur residents who are tired of living in a trashy neighborhood.

A tenant's belongings were strewn all over the yard on Wimberly Drive for days after she was evicted.

From Reginald Carter with Decatur's Street & Environmental Services Department

WAAY 31 spoke with neighbors about the mess.

“We were like, ‘Wow, when are they going to get it up," Ernest Royal said. "It looks a mess and stuff. Ew.’”

That was Royal’s reaction when he saw one of his neighbors had been evicted and her belongings stayed out on the lawn for days.

“Four or five beds. It was like somebody’s entire house, just in the yard," Jayla Gates added. "Not looking good.”

And it didn’t just look bad.

“It got rained on a couple of times," Royal said. "Smelled like a cesspool to me.”

Royal has lived on Wimberly Drive for twelve years and says this isn’t the first mess he’s seen. He believes the ongoing trash problem keeps good neighbors from moving in.

“People come in wanting to buy or build. They want to sell that, but you can’t sell it. Somebody comes and sees all that trash, they just change their mind.”

When WAAY 31 got to the property on Thursday, someone had cleaned up the tenant's belongings.

“It took a lot of people out there to pick it up," Gates said.

But as we were there, Councilman Charles Kirby came by to see the scene for himself. Even with the mess cleaned, there was too much garbage for his liking.

He told WAAY there is a disconnect about who picks up garbage outside of dumpsters and discarded furniture.

We reached out to the dumpster service. They told us their bins are designed for bagged garbage only, and tenants aren’t supposed to put furniture in them; but they'll try to fit the mattresses in their truck.

The property between the two dumpsters at the end of Wimberly Drive belongs to the city and they’re supposed to clean up that trash. They couldn't tell us when that would happen.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they’re just looking forward to a cleaner community.

“It threw the neighborhood off, looking nasty.”

“Make it look a little better," Royal said. "Everybody thinks it’s a bad neighborhood, but it’s not. It’s a quiet neighborhood.”

Councilman Kirby told WAAY 31 he'd like the city to clarify the rules about dumping.

Those with the Street & Environmental Services Department said you can always take mattresses and other furniture to the landfill.

We'll stay on top of this story and we'll let you know when the rest of the trash is picked up.