Decatur native hosts LGBTQ+ prom, hoping for more advocacy

One Decatur native wanted to show the LGBTQ+ community how much they are loved by holding a prom for them to attend.

WAAY-31 spoke to the organizer about the importance of events like this one.

June is Pride month across the country and Saturday night, at Urban Atlas, the owner, Lynsey Staggs put on her annual LGBTQ+ prom.

She said in Decatur she has seen the support grow but feels they still have a long way to go.

"Oh we can't go to prom with who we want to, the school won't allow it or things like that and I was like oh, we'll just have one," Staggs said.

So, Lynsey Staggs has been putting on this prom at her storefront, Urban Atlas, for anyone to join and have a good time.

"We're here to represent because we're out there knowing Alabama is such a country town that nobody even wants us to be involved with anything. They think we're not even around. We're here, we're queer and we're here to stay," Brian Gilreath said.

Brian and Jonathan Gilreath have been married for 12 years and they say they love to see small towns come together like this.

The event was filled with streamers, balloons, and pride gear.

Throughout the night, many say they just hope people like Staggs will continue to push for LGBTQ+ rights.

"We're here and we're no different than anybody else. Our love is the same as anybody else's love and we deserve this like anyone else," Gilreath said.

Just showing up Saturday night is a huge step for many. Staggs hopes if you don't identify within this​ community, you recognize the message she wants to get across.

"As long as you're caring for one another it doesn't matter what you believe in... Right or left, if you love each other and you care about how other people feel, that's the mainline, the goal," she said.

Staggs hopes to continue to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community and all proceeds from the prom are going to the Human Rights Campaign.

Saturday night's prom also falls on the anniversary of when same-sex marriages became legal in the United States.