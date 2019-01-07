Decatur museum looking to hire 50 people

A museum will soon be opening in Decatur and it's bringing about 80 jobs with it.

The Cook Museum of Natural Science hasn’t announced a grand opening date yet, but they say their goal is to open by this spring; but, for that to happen, they need about 50 more people to join their team.

“Not ever in my life did I think I’d be working in a museum," said Leonard Morris.

Morris is from Decatur and just took a job with the Cook Museum of Natural Science.

"There’s no better place that I’d rather be right now," he said.

Morris is one of about 30 people who were recently hired by the museum, and he says he couldn’t be more thankful for the job.

“It was a great opportunity to be involved with a great family," he said. "To be a part of something that’s bigger than myself and that’s what really drew me here.”

But the museum isn’t done hiring. They need about 50 more people to join their team.

“We need a lot of smiling faces. A lot of people who are passionate about what we’re doing: exciting, educating, and engaging kids and families about the natural world," Mike Taylor.

Taylor is the Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the museum and says they’ve got all kinds of open positions.

“Everything from guest services to gallery explainers to retail associates to cafe associates to IT facilities, education, and special events," he said.

And Morris is calling on everyone to apply.

“College-aged students, high school students, retired people who just want to be able to give these people, our guests, a great experience," he said.

Because, Morris says, he thinks it’s one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

"You get to see smiling faces come in here and you get to impact their life in a positive way," he said.

If you’re interested in applying, the museum says they will have the available positions posted online later this month, and they will start interviewing in February.

The museum says most of the positions will be part-time.

They are also planning two job fairs. One will be on January 31st and another will be on February 2nd.