Decatur murder suspect turned himself in

A Decatur murder suspect, Lashawn Caudle, turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. He was wanted in connection to a shooting on Central Parkway near Wilson Morgan Park.

On December 21, around 1:00 p.m., Decatur Police responded to Central Parkway and Beltline Road SW and found Anthony Lewis in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Lewis was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment and was taken into emergency surgery. He died from his injuries December 22, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Lashawn Caudle was identified as the suspect. He and Lewis were acquaintances, and police say the shooting was not a random act.

Caudle is charged with capital murder and was booked into the Morgan County Jail with no bond.