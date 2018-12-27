A Decatur murder suspect, Lashawn Caudle, turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. He was wanted in connection to a shooting on Central Parkway near Wilson Morgan Park.
On December 21, around 1:00 p.m., Decatur Police responded to Central Parkway and Beltline Road SW and found Anthony Lewis in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Lewis was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment and was taken into emergency surgery. He died from his injuries December 22, at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Lashawn Caudle was identified as the suspect. He and Lewis were acquaintances, and police say the shooting was not a random act.
Caudle is charged with capital murder and was booked into the Morgan County Jail with no bond.
Related Content
- Decatur murder suspect turned himself in
- Suspect arrested in Decatur murder
- Decatur woman turns herself in to police
- Trial to begin in Decatur murder case
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
- Teen injured in Decatur shooting, suspect sought
- UPDATE: Huntsville shooting suspect turns himself in
- Decatur jury finds Cortez Mitchell guilty of murder
- Murder parolee arrested in Decatur for parole violation