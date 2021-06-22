UPDATE: Decatur murder suspect captured after 2-day search

UPDATE: Decatur Police report that 19-year old Mark Anthony Stephens Jr. is now in custody. He was arrested late Tuesday afternoon.

From earlier:

On Tuesday, Decatur police continued their search for a suspect in a capital murder shooting. Police say 19-year old Mark Anthony Stephens Jr. is wanted for a shooting that killed 44-year-old Viet Truong on Sunday.

Some people in the community told WAAY 31 they've had uneasy feeling about Stephens still being on the run.

"I just seen the caution tape, it was wrapped around the office building, and it was a lot of police out there," Tiffany Brown who lives in Decatur, said.

This is was what Brown told us she saw as she drove by executive apartments Sunday, a place she used to live and still has loved ones who live there currently. She said hearing Stephens has not been found is concerning.

"I'm nervous because my Godmother stays out there so she gets up and goes to work early in the morning, so i don't want her to get up and he's still out on the loose and run into him and he do something to her because the same way he killed him he'll do something to somebody else," Brown said.

Police told us right now they have no updates to release at this time since it is an ongoing investigation but say they are still actively searching for him. Brown said she hopes police can locate him before something else happens.

"Find him, they catch him they convict him and they make sure he's locked away because evidently he don't care," she sad.

Police do consider Stephens to be armed and dangerous. They say if you make any contact with him to immediately call the police.