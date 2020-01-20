Decatur murder suspect back in jail after his bond was revoked for 47 days

A Decatur man charged with murder is back in jail after prosecutors and a Morgan County judge revoked his bond.

Police arrested Shadeed Fuqua for killing Jarmaine Jones. He was out on bond at the time and it took him two days to bond out on the murder charge.

But it took 47 days to get him back in custody — and it’s not even for Jones’ murder.

Jones was shot and killed in November outside his family's apartment. Jones' family still wakes up every day to see the bullet holes and bloodstains that are on the outside of their apartment from the murder.

Fuqua is now in the Morgan County jail after his bond from October was revoked. In that case he’s charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude police in October.

He was arraigned for those charges on Jan. 9 and was then taken into custody. That's because he violated his bond terms when he was charged for murdering Jarmaine Jones.

Jones' brother did not want to go on camera on Monday because he told us it was still too soon. He told us the law needs to be changed so people like his brother's accused murderer aren't able to bond out on murder charges 2 days after the crime.

An Alabama state senator plans on introducing a bill to keep people charged with violent crimes off the streets. That includes murder, rape and kidnapping in the first degree and other violent charges as well.

Jones' brother told us the new bill could prevent a criminal from bonding out and committing more crimes.

Cam Ward plans on introducing this bond reform bill in February. WAAY 31 spoke with State Sen. Sam Givahn, who represents the 7th district (Madison County), about this bill.

He told us he would need to look at the proposed bill further to make a decision. But he said he would need to take into consideration the violent nature of the crime and the existing law.