Two Decatur men face kidnapping charges in connection with an incident from January.

Michael Leon Baker, 36, and John Pointer III, 38, were arrested and taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bonds of $150,000, the Decatur Police Department announced Monday.

Police said a handcuffed man entered a business on Jan. 18 and said he had been kidnapped and beaten at a residence in the 700 block of Lafayette Street.

Baker and Pointer were developed as suspects and arrested, police said.