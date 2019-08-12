Decatur men charged after traffic stop finds crack, pills, guns, cash

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Two Decatur men are in jail after a traffic stop found crack, pills, cash and guns.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit stopped a vehicle Aug. 8 near 5th Avenue SW and Albert Street SW in Decatur, said Mike Swafford, office spokesman.
A search of the vehicle found about 2 ounces of crack cocaine, marijuana, a large quantity of hydrocodone pills, almost $3,000 in cash, one Mini Draco 7.62 pistol and .40 cal handgun, Swafford said.
Christopher Sales, 29, of Decatur was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, unlawful possession of marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $230,000.
Felix Lamar Hampton III, 20, of Decatur was arrested for trafficking in opiates, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine), unlawful possession of marijuana, and carrying concealed weapon without a permit. His bond was set at a $230,300.
Both remain in the Morgan County Jail.
