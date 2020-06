A father and son found two artillery shells during their Father's Day magnet fishing trip in Decatur.

David Allen says his father pulled the shells from the water on Sunday. He shared photos of them with WAAY 31.

Decatur police and the Huntsville Bomb Squad were contacted and secured the area on Finley Drive. They also shut down the bridge in the area and blocked off three roads.

No one was injured, and the area has been reopened as of Monday.