Decatur men arrested after 3 pounds of pot, more found in house

Agents with the Morgan County Drug Task Force, Madison-Morgan STAC Team, and ALEA Regional Drug Task Force on Monday executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Modaus Road in Decatur.

The warrant came after agents obtained information that drug activity was occurring at the residence, which is located within a half-mile of a large, public Decatur City school, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Tyler Wesley Ash, 19, and Zackary Blake Stephenson, 24, both, of Decatur, were arrested. Both were charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Swafford said the search found 3.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, a large number of THC vape pens (containing 92-95% THC), controlled substance prescription medication, a large amount of money and a pistol reported stolen through the Decatur Police Department.

Both Ash and Stephenson were taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on $10,300 bonds.

Swafford said more charges could be coming.