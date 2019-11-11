Clear
Decatur mayor raises more than $32,000 in re-election campaign contributions in 60 days

His campaign in 2016 raised only $22,000 in 11 months.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian

The mayor of Decatur has raised more than $32,000 in his re-election campaign.

Mayor Tab Bowling tells WAAY31 the contributions have come from friends, family and Decatur voters and he's raised the cash in just 60 days. When he ran in 2016, Bowling raised only $22,000 in 11 months.

“This is not for anyone to feel complacent like we won anything. We’ve just been able to find favor with some contributions," says Bowling.

Right now, Bowling is running unopposed. If he wins, he would be the first mayor since 1994 to win a second consecutive term in Decatur.

