Decatur mayor discusses overflown sewage problem

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling has addressed the overflown sewage problems the city is facing.

There were 15 sewage overflows across the city last week because of the heavy rain. And with more rain moving in this week this problem is likely to continue.

The City of Decatur can't hold Decatur Utilities accountable for the problem because the company does not receive funding from the city. But in a statement, Mayor Bowling states he plans to meet with Decatur Utilities management this week to discuss options to address the problem.

Here's what we know about the overflows so far: During the weekend of December 22nd there were 12 reports leading to the release of more than 800,000 gallons of sewage water. We are still waiting to find out how much water was released during last week's overflows.

Because the city doesn't have the power to hold Decatur Utilities responsible, it's up to the state. City officials told us the Alabama Department of Environmental Management will fine Decatur Utilities for the overflows.

Decatur utilities told us the issue stems from old clay pipes that are starting to break. Over the last 10 years, the company said they've spent more than $60 million replacing the pipes, but it will take years to replace it all.