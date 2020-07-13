Decatur mandatory masking ordinance starts Monday at 5 p.m.

Decatur's mandatory masking order goes into effect on Monday at 5 p.m.

If you're caught without a face covering in public, you will first be given a warning by police. The next violation could cost you anywhere from $1 to $500. That will be up to a judge to decide.

Face coverings will be required inside public businesses and venues, including government buildings, bars and restaurants, except while eating or drinking. Face coverings are required outside only when 10 or more people are gathered and are not able to maintain a 6-foot distance.

You are not required to wear a mask at places of worship, indoor athletic facilities, private gatherings or while voting. At 4:45 p.m. on Monday, the city council has a special called meeting. The mask ordinance isn't on the agenda, but it still could be discussed.