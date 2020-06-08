Decatur man takes plea deal in deadly Smith Lake boat wreck 

The Decatur man charged in a deadly wreck on Smith Lake last year has taken a plea deal.

Nick Bowling Suggs will be on unsupervised probation for six months. The judge on the case suspended his six-month sentence for negligent operation of a water vessel.

Suggs is also ordered to pay court costs, a $2,100 fine, a bond fee and a victim assessment fee of $25.

Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, was killed in the wreck and five other people were injured. Starling’s body was recovered after a monthslong search.

The plea deal was entered on June 4.