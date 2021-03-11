Decatur man sought after almost 6 pounds of meth, guns, more found in storage unit

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help it locate a suspect in a nearly year-long drug investigation.

Agents with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit attached to the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Region F on Monday searched a storage unit Monday and found about 5.9 pounds of meth, about $48,000 and three firearms. One of those was a short-barreled shotgun that violates state and federal laws.

Agents determined that Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 30 of Decatur, was the primary suspect, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Swafford said a search of Lyle’s residence in the 2,200 bock of Graham Avenue in Decatur uncovered more evidence and money.

Lyle now has arrest warrants on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

Swafford said Lyle is believed to be in the Decatur area.

Anyone who knows Lyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-351-4800 or use the Sheriff’s Office TipLink: http://bit.ly/SheriffTipLink

Swafford said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.