Decatur man seriously injured in Huntsville motorcycle crash

A Decatur man is in the hospital after a Saturday motorcycle crash in Huntsville.
Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said the motorcycle was eastbound on I-565 taking the exit ramp to County Line Road when he lost control about 5 p.m. Saturday.
The 44-year-old man from Decatur then struck the guard rail on the right side of the road. His motorcycle, a 2010 Yamaha XVS950A, deflected off the rail and slid until stopping in the middle of the exit ramp.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, Johnson said the driver is in serious condition and expected to survive.
The use of drugs or alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and no criminal charges are expected.
