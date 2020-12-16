Decatur man sentenced to life without parole for murdering ex-wife

A Decatur man is sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-wife.

Roger Dale Stevens, 68, was sentenced on Wednesday to life without parole for killing Kay Letson Stevens in November of 2015.

Stevens was convicted of capital murder in November, following a two-day trial. The murder happened during a burglary of her business in November of 2015.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, “Testimony at trial revealed that shortly after being notified that their divorce was final, Stevens went to the Corner Bakery and Eatery, a business owned by Kay and her sister, Brenda," and Stevens told Brenda "he was there to kill Kay."

A statement from the DA on Wednesday said Roger Dale Stevens “chased Kay through the bakery with a gun and shot at her.”

She was shot twice, including once in the back. The DA said she fell outside of the building, where Stevens beat her head against the curb.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“The love of money is the root of all evil, and Kay Stevens felt the full brunt of that evil that day,” District Attorney Scott Anderson said.

The DA said Roger Dale Stevens made a statement before the sentencing and informed the judge that he never tried to deny what happened. Wednesday's statement said “In a pointed statement towards Anderson, Stevens told the judge 'that man over there can hang his hat on putting an old man' in prison.”

Anderson responded, saying “Your Honor, I’ll hang my hat on the facts, the law, and the jury verdict. I don’t need anything else to hang my hat on.”