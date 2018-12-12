Decatur man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2013 murder

Charles Makekau, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole in the Decatur shooting death of James Travers, 21, in 2013.

He was found guilty of murder in November and is the third man to be convicted in Travers' death, which happened during an attempted burglary.

Two other men, Ryan Caudle and Dewayne Hicks, are in prison for their own roles in the incident.