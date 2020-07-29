Decatur man out on bond arrested for public lewdness

A Decatur man is in jail for public lewdness and bond revocation charges.

The Decatur Police Department says officers responded on July 25 to the 1200-block of Regency Boulevard SE after it was reported that a man was inappropriately touching himself in the company of others. They searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

Investigators identified Michael Sapp as the suspect, and warrants were obtained on July 27 for public lewdness and bond revocation. Police say he was out on bond at the time for unrelated charges.

Officers responded to the 1200-block of Regency Boulevard SE again on July 28 for a report of a suspicious person in the area that matched the description of Sapp.

Investigators responded and arrested Sapp. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail without bond for two counts of public lewdness and three bond revocation warrants.