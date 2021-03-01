Decatur man on probation for cocaine possession arrested for more drug charges

A Decatur man is held on an almost $50,000 bond for drug charges.

Tiawan Sims, 40, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 27.

Decatur police investigators were conducting surveillance in the southeast area of the city when they saw a vehicle with illegal window tint on 6th Avenue SE.

They pulled the vehicle over and say the driver, Sims, was found to be on active probation for distribution of cocaine.

Crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, Adderall pills, marijuana and a large amount of cash were found in the vehicle, according to police.

Sims is charged with distribution of cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal tint. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $46,200 bond.