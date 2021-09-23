Decatur man indicted in son’s stabbing

A Decatur man accused of fatally stabbing his own son has been indicted by a Morgan County grand jury.

Raul Rincon, 59, was initially arrested June 10, 2020, on one count of murder. He is accused of stabbing his 23-year-old son, Brandon Rancon, multiple times.

According to Decatur Police at the time, the stabbing was reported around 9:15 p.m. June 9, 2020. When officers arrived, they found the younger Rancon alive but with multiple cuts and stab wounds. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital but died from his injuries.

Raul Rancon was arrested then released on $75,000 bond. His arraignment is currently set for Nov. 15.