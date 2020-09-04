Decatur man held on $35,000 bond for elder abuse, theft

A man is in jail in Morgan County for elder abuse and theft.

On Aug. 28, the Department of Human Resources responded to a home to investigate an elder abuse case, according to a statement on Friday from Decatur police.

The police department obtained warrants for the arrest of David Wayne Barton, who they say committed theft third degree, criminal mischief first degree and elder abuse third degree toward the victim.

Barton was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop. He’s held in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $35,000.