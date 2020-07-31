Decatur man held on $100,000 bond for arson

A Decatur man is held on a $100,000 bond for arson.

On Thursday, Decatur police officers responded to a fire in the 2100-block of Westmead Drive SW. The City of Decatur Fire Marshal also responded, determined the fire was started intentionally and deemed it arson.

Authorities developed Martin Wayne Hicks as the suspect and charged him with arson first degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on Thursday.

Police say the case is not believed to be connected nor related to a recent arson investigation at Walmart.