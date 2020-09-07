Decatur man held on $100,000 bond for armed home invasion

A Decatur man is held on a $100,000 bond for an armed home invasion in July.

The Decatur Police Department said in a statement on Monday that on July 23, officers were dispatched to a burglary in the 1900-block of Locust Street SE. They met with a victim who said two masked men unlawfully entered his home armed with handguns, held him at gunpoint and took property.

Police identified one of the suspects as Aundra Marcell Garth Jr. They arrested him on Sept. 4 for a charge of burglary first degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail.

It's unclear at this time if the other suspect has been identified.