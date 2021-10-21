Clear
BREAKING NEWS FBI: Remains found in Florida park confirmed as Brian Laundrie Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur man found guilty of murder in 2019 shooting death

Shadeed Fuqua

The victim was found dead at Decatur Place Apartments.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 4:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A jury has found Shadeed Fuqua, 31, of Decatur guilty of murdering Jarmaine Jones.

The verdict came Thursday after a four-day trial presided over by Judge Charles B. Elliott. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.

Jones was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 21, 2019, at Decatur Place Apartments.

Fuqua, who was out on bond at the time of the murder, surrendered to authorities.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple eyewitnesses identified Fuqua as the shooter. Following an investigation by the Decatur Police Department, a warrant was obtained for Fuqua’s arrest. Fuqua turned himself in the day after the murder

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said his office will ask that Fuqua receive the maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole when Fuqua is sentenced in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events