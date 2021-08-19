Decatur man found guilty in 2019 Thanksgiving murder he claimed was suicide

A Morgan County jury has found a Decatur man guilty in a Thanksgiving weekend 2019 murder.

Abdullah El-amin Sayyed-El, 52, was convicted Thursday by a Morgan County jury, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced in a news release.

Sayyed-El was convicted of killing Latonya Rasheed on Nov. 29, 2019 at their home in Decatur. Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found Rasheed suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Decatur Police Department officers determined the only other person in the home at the time of the shooting was Sayyed-El, who claimed Rasheed shot herself.

More from the release:

Forensic evidence presented at trial demonstrated that it was scientifically impossible for Rasheed to have intentionally shot herself. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before returning a guilty verdict.

After the verdict, Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery said “We are relieved for Ms. Rasheed’s family that this trial is over. We hope it brings them some measure of peace and closure.”

District Attorney Scott Anderson stated “Based upon this defendant’s criminal history, I fully expect for the court to sentence him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. That’s the sentence I think is just, and that’s the sentence we will be requesting.”

Sayyed will be sentenced in October. Because of his prior felony convictions, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The four-day trial was presided over by Judge Jennifer M. Howell. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery.