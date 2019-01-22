Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Decatur man dies in vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. Friday claimed the life of a Decatur man.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A single-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. Friday claimed the life of a Decatur man.

William Stephen Walker, 47, died after the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway on Bud Weaver Road and struck a tree, said Alabama Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel of the Decatur Post.

Walker was transported to Decatur Hospital where he died, Daniel said.

The crash occurred two miles west of Hartselle. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events