Decatur man dies in vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. Friday claimed the life of a Decatur man.

William Stephen Walker, 47, died after the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway on Bud Weaver Road and struck a tree, said Alabama Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel of the Decatur Post.

Walker was transported to Decatur Hospital where he died, Daniel said.

The crash occurred two miles west of Hartselle. The investigation is ongoing.