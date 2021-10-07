Decatur man convicted of paying for violent sexual abuse of children

A Decatur man has been found guilty of paying for the violent sexual assaults of multiple children.

Benjamin Walter, 41, was convicted Tuesday on four counts of producing and attempting to produce child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography.

He will be sentenced Jan. 5 and faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 160 years in prison

A federal jury convicted Walter on Tuesday, according to a news release from Prim Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Some of the victims were as young as 5 years old, according to testimony.

According to court documents and evidence, Walter used two web service provider accounts, including messenger and webcam applications, to get women in the Philippines to sexually abuse their own children and relatives.

The news release says Walter’s requests to these women, which last about three years, included directions to arrange for the gang rape of young children and to sexually assault several young children in other harmful ways.

Walter sent the money to the Philippines for these videos, images, and live transmissions via MoneyGram, Western Union, and other services in $25 to $50 increments, the release said.

In addition to the live webcam shows, Walter also sent and received emails to which the senders attached images and videos of young children engaged in sex acts with adult men.

This investigation was part of a joint FBI and Homeland Security Investigations operation that targeted the buyers and sellers of these types of webcam shows in the Philippines, according to the release.

More from the release

“Today’s conviction sends a clear message that the protection of the most innocent and vulnerable victims, our children, from child exploitation is of the utmost importance,” said Escalona. “The jury’s decision to hold the defendant accountable for his conduct and to reject his defenses demonstrates that those who commit these horrific crimes will be met with swift and certain justice. We are grateful for the work of the FBI Birmingham Division, FBI Huntsville Resident Agency, for their investigation of this case, and for the assistance of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in prosecuting the case.”

The FBI and our partners will continue to work diligently to bring individuals like Walter to justice and protect our most valuable asset, our children,” Sharp said

FBI Birmingham Division and FBI Huntsville Resident Agency investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Charles Schmitz and Nadia Prinz of the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leann R. White of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

To report suspicious activity or instances of child sexual exploitation, contact your local FBI field office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reports can also be filed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) or online at www.cybertipline.org.

For more information on the FBI’s guidance on child exploitation and protecting your kids visit https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/protecting-your-kids.