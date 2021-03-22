Decatur man charged with shooting into occupied vehicles

A Decatur man is facing multiple charges and a $201,000 bond after police say he shot at occupied vehicles.

Corey Deonte Brooks, 21, was arrested March 17, according to Decatur police.

Police said officers responded to a call on Jan. 31 about multiple shots being fired into two occupied vehicles at the Speed-Z gas station, 1202 W. Moulton St.

Brooks became the suspect and was arrested March 17 on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. At the time of his arrest, police said Corey had synthetic marijuana.

So, he also received an unlawful possession of a controlled substance charge.

He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility.