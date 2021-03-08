Decatur man charged with shooting at home after fight

A Decatur man has been arrested after police said he fired gunshots at a home.

James Edward Fletcher Jr., 39, was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur police officers on Feb. 28 responded to call about a shooting in the 600 block of 5th Avenue SW. Officers found shots had been fired at a residence following an apparent altercation between Fletcher and a victim, police said.

Fletcher was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $36,000 bond.