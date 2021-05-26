Decatur man charged with possession obscene material

A Decatur man previously accused of recording a juvenile taking a shower now faces possession of obscene material charges.

Zane Martin Gray, 36, was charged Wednesday with five counts of possession of obscene material, with bond set at $12,500.

Decatur police said Gray was arrested April 20 for first-degree voyeurism for recording the juvenile in the shower. Bond was set at $2,500.

Gray was later found in possession of multiple pictures of obscene matter, which lead to the latest charges from the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur police said the possession of obscene matter charge means: Any person who knowingly possesses any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct shall be guilty of a Class C felony.