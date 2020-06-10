Decatur man charged with murder for stabbing and killing son

A Decatur man is in jail for stabbing and killing his son.

On June 9 around 9:13 p.m., Decatur police officers responded to a stabbing on 19th Avenue SE. They found the victim, 23-year-old Brandon Rincon, with multiple lacerations and stab wounds.

Rincon was taken to Huntsville Hospital but died from his injuries. Police say Brandon’s father, Raul Rincon, was found at the home and developed as a suspect in the case.

On June 10, a murder warrant was issued for Raul's arrest. He was arrested at his home and booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.