Decatur man charged with murder after shooting Wednesday night

According to police, a Decatur man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting Wednesday night.

Decatur police responded to 2800-block of McDonald Court SW and found Avery Robertson suffering from a gunshot wound. Robertson was transported to Parkway Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Robertson and another person he knew. A third uninvolved acquaintance was indentified as the suspect.

20-year-old Darrell Da’Juan Clemons of Decatur was charged with murder and is in the Morgan County Jail on $150,000 bond.