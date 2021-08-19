Clear
Decatur man charged with murder after shooting Wednesday night

Darrell Clemons of Decatur was charged with the murder of Avery Robertson.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 10:04 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to police, a Decatur man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting Wednesday night.

Decatur police responded to 2800-block of McDonald Court SW and found Avery Robertson suffering from a gunshot wound. Robertson was transported to Parkway Medical Center where he later died. 

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Robertson and another person he knew. A third uninvolved acquaintance was indentified as the suspect.

20-year-old Darrell Da’Juan Clemons of Decatur was charged with murder and is in the Morgan County Jail on $150,000 bond.

