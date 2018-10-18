Decatur man charged with hitting girlfriend in the head with baseball bat

A man was arrested in Decatur Wednesday evening after allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the head multiple times with a metal baseball bat.
Decatur Police officers responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they found Marisela Gonzalez being treated for a severe head injury. The incident occurred at Enolan Boulevard, and after investigating, officers determined that her husband, Thomas Breasseale, had caused the injuries.
Breasseale was arrested and placed under arrest for domestic violence first degree. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
