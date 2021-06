A Decatur man was arrested and charged Tuesday with elder abuse after police said they found a 78-year-old man with a head injury.

Matthew Todd Houston, 43, was charged after the victim was found in the backyard of a home in the 1,600 block of Buena Vista Circle, according to the Decatur Police Department.

The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Houston was booked in the Morgan County jail with a $6,000 bond.