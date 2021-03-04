Decatur man charged with assault, having stolen property in shooting

The Decatur Police Department has made an arrest related to a Wednesday night shooting.

Melvin Keith Dancy, 62, of Decatur is charged with assault and receiving stolen property.

Decatur police responded to a shooting call at Speed Z gas station, 1202 Moulton St. W. The department said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said Dancy then was identified as the suspect. He was found nearby with a firearm.

The weapon was later determined to be a firearm a Decatur resident had reported stolen from inside a vehicle on Feb. 6, police said.

Dancy was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $5,000 bond.