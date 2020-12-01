Decatur man charged with arson for fire inside his own home

A Decatur man was charged on Tuesday for intentionally starting a fire inside his own home.

Decatur police arrested Sean Patrick Sharbutt for first-degree arson after responding to a fire on Tuesday in the 1800-block of Brownstone Avenue SW.

The City of Decatur Fire Marshal responded and deemed it arson.

Police say “Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Sharbutt was a resident of the home and the person responsible for starting the fire.”

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail and is held on a $10,000 bond.