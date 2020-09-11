Decatur man charged in sex-related crimes involving children

A Decatur man is facing multiple charges on two sex-related crimes involving children.

The Decatur Police Department says Christian Adahy Perkins is charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child in one case. In the other case, he is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance.

Perkins, 20, was arrested Thursday because police say he electronically communicated with a 14-year-old child for the purpose of soliciting sex.

Police said they apprehended Perkins and took him to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $60,000.

Then on Friday, with Perkins still behind bars, police charged him in the surveillance case.

Police received a report on Sept. 5 that a person was seen looking in the windows of a home. Investigators “discovered Perkins engaged in surveillance of the home for the purpose of sexual gratification and observed a 15-year-old female in the bathroom,” police said.

Perkins now has a $20,000 bond on this charge.