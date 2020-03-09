Clear
Decatur man charged in domestic violence stabbing

Donald Maurice Smith

Decatur police have arrested a man in connection with a Friday stabbing.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 9:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Donald Maurice Smith was charged with first-degree domestic violence and taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

The Decatur Police Department received a call about 1:30 a.m. Friday about a stabbing at a residence in the 1,000 block of 18th Avenue SE, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Officers found the victim with multiple lacerations to their body and Smith at the location.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

