Decatur man charged in July 4 murder

A Decatur man is facing a capital murder charge after police say he shot a juvenile in the head on July Fourth.

Shannon Doors Thomas was arrested and charged by Decatur police on Thursday, said Emme Long, department spokesperson.

Long said police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital about 1:34 a.m. July 4 on a report of a shooting victim.

The victim, who Long identified as Amari Elijah Deloney, was treated at for a gunshot wound to his head and later transported to UAB Hospital for further medical care. He died there.

Officers determined the shooting took place near 18th Avenue SE and Locust Street SE.

Thomas was developed as a suspect and arrested. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and is being held without bond.